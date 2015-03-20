US Secretary of State congratulates on Nowruz

Baku. 20 March. REPORT.AZ/ US Secretary of State John Kerry congratulated all the people celebrating Nowruz holiday. Report informs, in his congratulatory message J. Kerry noted that a lot of people around the world, throughout Asia and the Caucasus, to the Persian Gulf region and in US celebrate the holiday.

"For centuries millions of people have gathered each year to rejoice in the arrival of Spring and partake in traditions that mark the vernal equinox as the beginning of a new year", Kerry stated. "This Nowruz, as you reflect on the preceding year and look forward to a new one, may the spirit of reconciliation mend past differences and the spirit of hope lead the way towards new growth and opportunity".

He expressed his hope that "Iran’s leaders make the right choices – the necessary choices – in the ongoing nuclear talks, that this new year and this new Spring will mark a better future both for the Iranian people and for the world".