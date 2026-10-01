Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)

    US describes past year in relations with Azerbaijan as landmark

    Foreign policy
    • 01 October, 2026
    • 10:42
    US describes past year in relations with Azerbaijan as landmark

    The past year became a landmark for relations between the US and Azerbaijan, marked by the Washington agreements and the signing of the Charter on Strategic Partnership, US Chargé d'Affaires in Azerbaijan Amy Carlon said at the CAMCA Regional Forum 2026 in Baku, Report informs.

    The diplomat recalled that in August 2025, US President Donald Trump received President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan at the White House. During the meeting, a document was initialed opening the most realistic prospects in recent decades for establishing lasting peace in the South Caucasus.

    At that meeting, the concept of TRIPP - Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity - was also launched, Carlon said.

    She noted that in February 2026, US Vice President JD Vance and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed the Charter on Strategic Partnership in Baku.

    This charter outlines three key directions: first, regional connectivity, including energy, trade, and transit; second, economic investments, including artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure; third, cooperation in security and defense, the diplomat added.

    Ilham Aliyev Donald Trump JD Vance Amy Carlon Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process CAMCA Regional Forum 2026
    Emi Karlon: ABŞ və Azərbaycan arasında əməkdaşlıq son bir ildə yeni mərhələyə qədəm qoyub
    США назвали знаковым последний год в отношениях с Азербайджаном
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