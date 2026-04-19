US-Azerbaijan Strategic Partnership Charter implementation discussed
Foreign policy
- 19 April, 2026
- 18:03
Discussions have been held on opportunities for cooperation to realize the potential of the Strategic Partnership Charter signed between the US and Azerbaijan, the US Embassy in Baku wrote on X, Report informs.
"A big thanks to American Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan for hosting Charge Affairs Amy Carlon at their monthly members' luncheon, along with State Department Senior Advisor Rebecca Neff and USTDA Country Director Sara Leming. CDA Carlon had productive discussions with our Azerbaijani and American colleagues about how we can collaborate to realize the potential of the US-Azerbaijan Strategic Partnership Charter," the embassy wrote on X.
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