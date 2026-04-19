Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    US-Azerbaijan Strategic Partnership Charter implementation discussed

    Foreign policy
    • 19 April, 2026
    • 18:03
    US-Azerbaijan Strategic Partnership Charter implementation discussed

    Discussions have been held on opportunities for cooperation to realize the potential of the Strategic Partnership Charter signed between the US and Azerbaijan, the US Embassy in Baku wrote on X, Report informs.

    "A big thanks to American Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan for hosting Charge Affairs Amy Carlon at their monthly members' luncheon, along with State Department Senior Advisor Rebecca Neff and USTDA Country Director Sara Leming. CDA Carlon had productive discussions with our Azerbaijani and American colleagues about how we can collaborate to realize the potential of the US-Azerbaijan Strategic Partnership Charter," the embassy wrote on X.

    US Embassy in Azerbaijan Charter on Strategic Partnership AmCham
    ABŞ ilə Azərbaycan arasında imzalanmış Strateji Tərəfdaşlıq haqqında Xartiyanın potensialı müzakirə olunub
    Обсуждена реализация Хартии стратегического партнерства между США и Азербайджаном

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