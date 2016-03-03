US Ambassador visited SOCAR Polymer Plant in Sumgait

Baku. 3 March. REPORT.AZ/ US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Robert F. Cekuta visited SOCAR Polymer plant in Sumgait. Report informs referring to the press service of the US Embassy, during the visit the ambassador familiarized with the activity of the plant to see the latest industrial development of Azerbaijan.

Ambassador learned SOCAR Polymer’s role in diversifying Azerbaijan’s economy by creating new products for export and domestic use.

Ambassador R. Secuta was pleased that SOCAR Polymer is using U.S. expertise and components in its new plant.

It should be noted, yeasterday R. F. Cekuta held a meeting with the head of Sumgait City Executive Power Zakir Farajev. Earlier today Ambassador visited a school for children of IDPs in Sumgait.