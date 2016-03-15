US ​Ambassador to Azerbaijan participates at Chief of Missions Conference in Washington

Baku. 15 March. REPORT.AZ/ US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Robert Cekuta joined other U.S. Ambassadors from all over the world at the Chief of Missions Conference in Washington, Report informs citing the Embassy.

The participants of the event were addressed by President Obama, Vice-President Biden, and Secretary Kerry, who thanked them for their service and spoke about the importance of American diplomacy.

President Obama said "There are those who criticize our commitment to diplomacy, for investing so much effort in trying to resolve conflicts that seem intractable. But here’s the truth: Conflicts and wars do not end on their own. Breakthroughs do not just happen. Agreements don’t write themselves. It takes diplomacy, being willing to sit down with others -- and sometimes with adversaries, sometimes with people whose values are completely contradictory to our own. But as Secretary Kerry always says, we have to try." President Obama stressed the importance of being true to American values, adding that the commitment to universal human rights and human development and justice are the reason people around the world still look to the United States of America to lead the way. He said there has never been another country as powerful in the world as the United States that also saw its own self-interest in advancing the interests of others; and was willing to restrain itself in certain situations in order to build up international norms.