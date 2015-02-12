 Top
    Close photo mode

    US Ambassador Robert Cekuta arrives in Azerbaijan

    The Ambassador will take office after presenting his credentials to President of Azerbaijan

    Baku. 12 February. REPORT.AZ/ US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Robert  Cekuta arrived in Baku.  R. Cekuta  tonight arrived at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, Report informs.

    The Ambassador will  take office after presenting his credentials to President of Azerbaijan  Ilham Aliyev.

    In December, the Senate approved the nomination R.Cekuta as US ambassador to Azerbaijan. He was succeeded by Richard Morningstar, who completed his mission last summer.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi