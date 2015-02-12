US Ambassador Robert Cekuta arrives in Azerbaijan

Baku. 12 February. REPORT.AZ/ US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Robert Cekuta arrived in Baku. R. Cekuta tonight arrived at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, Report informs.

The Ambassador will take office after presenting his credentials to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

In December, the Senate approved the nomination R.Cekuta as US ambassador to Azerbaijan. He was succeeded by Richard Morningstar, who completed his mission last summer.