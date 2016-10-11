UN Committee to hold discussions on Azerbaijan

Baku. 11 October. REPORT.AZ/ The UN Human Rights Committee, which monitors implementation by States of one of the main international human rights treaties, the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), is meeting in Geneva from 17 October to 4 November.

Report informs, this time the Committee will focus on Slovakia, Poland, Moldova, Jamaica, Colombia, Azerbaijan and Morocco.

Discussions on Azerbaijan will take place on October.20-21.

In addition to official government reports of countries under consideration, representatives of non-governmental organizations will be heard and reports from individuals to be reviewed.

Notably, the UN Committee on Human Rights was established in accordance with the provisions of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights. It consists of eighteen experts and examines the periodic reports on the measures taken by States parties on the implementation of civil and political rights recognized in the present Covenant and on the progress made in the enjoyment of those rights.