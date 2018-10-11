UN: Azerbaijan may face challenges that are very difficult to fix due to imbalance in sex ratio - VIDEO

Baku. 11 October. REPORT.AZ/ On the occasion of the International Day of the Girl Child, the UNFPA Representative Office in Azerbaijan has prepared a video called "404: Not Found" directed against Sex-selective abortion.

Report informs that video shows how girls can contribute to society if they are given the chance to live.

At the same time, it was emphasized that selective abortions are caused by stereotypes that restrict women's participation in society as a result of gender-based discrimination.

Notably, in 2012 United Nations declared October 11 as the International Day of Girls. It is celebrated in many countries around the world. This day serves to protect the rights of girls, access to health, educational and other opportunities, while increasing attention to gender equality in society.

According to UNPF Azerbaijan office, though the sex ratio among children varies at 105-106, because of this attitude that figure makes 114 in Azerbaijan.

Taking into account the experience of countries facing such a situation, it becomes clear that at this pace Azerbaijani society may face problems that are very difficult to fix.

With this in mind, the United Nations Population Fund is implementing a number of projects to prevent abortions based on the children's gender. For the first time in Azerbaijan, young men and fathers are involved in these projects as key audience. In order to successfully implement these projects, these initiatives get a great support from the active participation of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, and the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs.