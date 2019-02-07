Ukrainian ambassador completing his diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan

Baku. 7 February. REPORT.AZ/ Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received Ambassador of Ukraine Olexandr Mischenko to the Republic of Azerbaijan upon termination of his diplomatic term.

Report informs citing the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan that at the meeting the sides expressed their satisfaction over the development of political and economic relations between the two countries. In this regard, the efforts of Ambassador Olexandr Mischenko were highly appreciated.

Ambassador Olexandr Mischenko especially noted the support rendered to him by the Azerbaijani side for fulfillment of his diplomatic activities and expressed his gratitude in this regard.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov wished Ambassador Olexandr Mischenko every success in his future endeavors.