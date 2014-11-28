Ukraine FM called on journalists to respect rules of entry into territory of Azerbaijan

Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on Ukrainian journalists to listen to the recommendations of the Office and to respect the rules of entry into Azerbaijani side in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Report informs referring to Ukrinform, this was announced by Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Yevhen Perebiynis.

"Of course we will inform the Azerbaijani side that our website has recommendations, which clearly says that in order to visit these regions (in the program - ed.), it is necessary to have a consent of the Azerbaijani authorities. And we always invite all journalists strictly adhere to these rules, "- said Perebiynis

He noted that the part of journalists were violated rules of the Azerbaijan Republic, and also ignored the recommendations of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry.

"This is a private channel, we certainly can not give any directives to private channels. But, in any case, we call on all journalists to adhere to these standards. Accordingly, we once again will show our position to the management of the channel, "- said the representative of the Foreign Ministry.

Earlier, the Azerbaijani embassy in Ukraine, sent a note of protest to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry in connection with translation of "the 15 republics" broadcast by "1 + 1" television.