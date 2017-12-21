UK refused to grant visa to 8,000 Azerbaijani nationals in last 12 years

Baku. 21 December. REPORT.AZ/ British Consular sections resolved 82911 visa applications submitted by Azerbaijani nationals between 2005 and 2016.

Report informs, 74,038 of them were granted visa while 8,331applicants were denied a visa.

For past 12 years, the highest number of applications were submitted in 2014. 10,099 applications were resolved that year. 9,293 of them were approved, 755 rejected, 48 withdrawn and 3 elapsed.

In 2005-2016, the lowest number of visa applications were submitted in 2005. British Consular sections resolved 4447 applications that year submitted by Azerbaijani nationals.

137,650 Azerbaijani citizens were given leave to enter United Kingdom from 2004-to 2016. 55,300 of them were ordinary visitors, 46,900 were Azerbaijani citizens returning to UK after a temporary absence abroad, 27,720 were business visitors.

In last 13 years 9,120 Azerbaijani nationals travelled to UK for study purpose, 6,020 - passengers in transit, 1,845- people exceptionally talented, highly skilled workers, investors and entrepreneurs, 1740 people were indicated within category “Others given leave to enter” (People of independent means and their dependants, members of international organisations treated as exempt and serving forces and their dependants.) 445 Azerbaijani nationals were people within family category, husbands and wives of people settled in the UK.

According to statistics of the Office for National Statistics of United Kingdom, 36 Azerbaijani nationals were initially refused entry to UK at the port of entries.

35 people applied for asylum on arriving at the UK border.

Vusal Azizov