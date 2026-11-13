Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit

    UK minister: Strategic partnership declaration marks significant new chapter in relations with Baku

    Foreign policy
    • 13 November, 2026
    • 19:46
    UK minister: Strategic partnership declaration marks significant new chapter in relations with Baku

    The declaration on strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom, signed on the sidelines of the European Political Community (EPC) Summit in Dublin, marks a significant new chapter in relations between the two countries, UK Minister of State for Europe and North America Stewart Wood said in a post on X, according to Report.

    "The UK-Azerbaijan Strategic Partnership agreed at the Dublin EPC marks a significant new chapter in our two countries' relationship, strengthening regional stability & prosperity, and unlocking greater cooperation on tech, innovation & education," he wrote.

    Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom signed a joint declaration on strategic partnership on November 12. The document was inked by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham on the sidelines of the 9th EPC Summit in Dublin, the capital of Ireland.

    Ilham Aliyev European Political Community Summit
    Britaniyalı nazir: Strateji Tərəfdaşlıq haqqında Bəyannamə Bakı ilə münasibətlərdə yeni fəsil açacaq
    Британский министр: Декларация о стратегическом партнерстве откроет новую главу в отношениях с Баку
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