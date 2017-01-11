UAE Embassy in Azerbaijan opens condolence book over death of diplomats

Baku.11 January. REPORT.AZ/ UAE Embassy in Azerbaijan opened a book of condolences in connection with the deaths of five diplomats of the United Arab Emirates in a suicide attack in the Afghan city of Kandahar.

Report informs referring to the UAE Embassy in Azerbaijan, foreign diplomats, government officials and public figures of Azerbaijan visit embassy to express their condolences.

The book will be open tomorrow as well.

In addition, as a sign of mourning, the national flag of the UAE lowered at half-mast in the embassy.

Notably, 11 people killed as a result of explosion on January 10, near one of the hotels in Kandahar. 5 of them were UAE diplomats who took part at the meeting with the governor of the province.