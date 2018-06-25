UAE company abolishes deal with mobile operator engaged in illegal activities in Karabakh

Baku. 25 June. REPORT.AZ/ Etisalat, UAE's leading telecommunications operator has canceled the roaming agreement with mobile operator engaged in illegal activities in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan. Hikmat Hajiyev, spokesperson for the Azerbaijani MFA told Report.

According to him, it was possible as a result of the actions taken by Azerbaijan's embassy in UAE: "In contravention of the rules and regulations of the International Telecommunication Union of Armenia, the country applies the +374 international code to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, thus illegally entering Azerbaijan's radio-telecommunication space and jam radio frequencies. In addition, while the international telecommunications union is responsible for mobile country codes (MCC) and mobile network codes (MNC), Karabakh Telecom violates the MTS E212 instruction and operates "283" code and the mobile network code "04" for the country within occupied territories of Azerbaijan".

"At present, the Karabakh Telecom is also involved in corruption-related criminal cases in Armenia.

Guided by the norms and principles of international law, instructions and rules of International Telecommunication Union, as well as the rules of corporate ethics, the roaming cooperation of Karabakh Telecom and other international mobile operators illegally operating in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan will be suspended”, - H. Hajiyev said.