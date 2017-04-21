 Top
    Turkmen President: Convention on status of the Caspian ready for signing

    Signing can take place at upcoming Caspian states summit in Kazakhstan

    Baku. 21 April. REPORT.AZ/ At present, Convention on status of the Caspian Sea is ready for signing, which can take place at the upcoming Caspian states summit in Kazakhstan.

    Report informs citing the Russian media, President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov stated at his official visit to Astana.

    Earlier, Russian President's special representative Igor Bratchikov told reporters at the international forum "Caspian Dialogue" that all five Caspian states were able to get as close as possible to the common stand and the convention is close to its final version.  

