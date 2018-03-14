Turkish Prime Minister leaves for Azerbaijan

© REUTERS/ Yiannis Kourtoglou

Baku. 14 March. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım has left for Azerbaijan.

Report informs referring to the Anadolu, Yıldırım has held a press conference at Ankara's Esenboga Airport before departing for Baku.

Binali Yıldırım's wife Semiha Yıldırım, Chairman of the Justice and Development Party's (AKP) faction Mehmet Muş, Deputy Chairman of AKP Mehdi Eker, Chairman of Turkey-Azerbaijan Interparliamentary Group Necdet Ünüvar, Member of Turkish Parliament from Nationalist Movement Party Ekmeleddin İhsanoğlu, Turkish Grand National Assembly former chairman Hikmet Çetin are accompanying him at official visit.

Binali Yıldırım will meet with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Ogtay Asadov, Prime Minister Artur Rasizade and other officials.

Turkish Prime Minister will attend the 6th Global Baku Forum, which will be held on March 15-18 with organizational support of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center. Yıldırım will make a speech on the panel entitled "Power: Great Powers and Others" to be held within the forum.

Yıldırım will hold bilateral meetings with foreign officials on the sidelines of Baku forum.