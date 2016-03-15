Erdoğan: We are working to complete implementation of TANAP project ahead of time

Baku. 15 March. REPORT.AZ/ "We are working to complete the implementation of TANAP project ahead of time."

Report informs, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said at a press conference on results of the 5th meeting of the Turkey-Azerbaijan High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council in Ankara.

Speaking about economic relations between the two countries, Erdoğan expressed his regret that in 2015 due to the fall in oil prices and other factors, the level of trade turnover fell: "However, we have set a goal to achieve the trade turnover of 15 bln USD by 2023. We will do our best to achieve the goal."

Turkish President also said that the level of mutual investments made 13 bln USD.

Erdoğan has expressed hope that in the next 5 years this figure will reach 20 bln USD.