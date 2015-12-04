 Top
    Turkish PM: Turkey and Azerbaijan intend to increase level of trade and investment

    Everywhere wherever we participated, our delegations constitute a unity, as well as our flag

    Baku. 4 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan and Turkey plan to increase turnover from $5 billion to $15billion and the level of investment from $13 billion to $20 billion. 

    Report informs, Prime Minister of Turkey Ahmet Davutoglu said at the University of ADA in Baku.

    "Everywhere wherever we participated, our delegations has always united, speak with one voice. Together we ponder the question with their resolve and move forward together hand in hand", said Davutoglu, noting that countries jointly implement projects in a number of areas.

    "Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline joined the Caspian Sea with the Mediterranean. Then, the gas pipeline Baku-Erzurum and Baku-Tbilisi-Kars. All these projects connect the Caspian Sea to Anatolia", he said, adding that also TANAP and TAP projects will be implemented.

