Baku. 7 November. REPORT.AZ/ Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey (TBMM) Ismail Kahraman plans to visit Azerbaijan.

Report informs, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Erkan Özoral said.

According to him, participation of Turkish speaker at the opening ceremony of the new building TürkPA in December is expected.

The ambassador also commented on the trilateral meeting between Turkey, Azerbaijan and Russia: "Preparation is underway".