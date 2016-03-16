 Top
    Close photo mode

    Prezident Ilham Aliyev's visit to Ankara widely highlighted in Turkish media

    Anadolu Agency: 'Aliyev is in Turkey for historic summit'

    Baku. 16 March. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish media has widely highlighted the visit of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan as well as discussions between the delegations of both countries.

    Report informs, one of news by Anadolu Agency published with headline of, Ilham Aliyev: 'How Turkey is strong enough, we will be such strong'.

    Another news of the Agency is headlined as: 'Aliyev is in Turkey for historic summit'.

    Some headlines of 'Haberler' news were as: 'President: We plan prematurely to complete TANAP', '6 contracts signed between Turkey and Azerbaijan', 'Erdoğan-Aliyev meeting was a main topic of the day'.

    Some headlines of Milliyyet newspaper declared: 'Great action by Aliyev: He is coming to Ankara today', 'They cannot precipitate Turkey'.

    sozcu.com.tr website has published a top news 'Head of Azerbaijani state visits Ankara', 'TANAP project is accelerated', etc.

    A headline of Hurriyyet newspaper says: 'President Erdoğan: 'He supported us during our difficult times''.

    Haberturk writes on the meeting: 'Ilham Aliyev - guest of President Erdoğan'

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi