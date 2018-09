Baku. 14 July. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu will visit Azerbaijan.

Report informs, the visit will take place on July 14-15 at the invitation of Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov .

During the visit, Çavuşoğlu will meet with his Azerbaijani counterpart, and will also be received by President Ilham Aliyev.

The sides will discuss important issues of bilateral cooperation and regional issues.