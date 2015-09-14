​Turkish FM to visit Azerbaijan

Baku. 14 September. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish Foreign Minister, Feridun Sinirlioglu will visit Azerbaijan.

H.E. Feridun H. Sinirlioğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey, will pay an official visit to Azerbaijan on 15-16 September 2015 within the framework of high-level visits made regularly between Turkey and Azerbaijan.



Report informs, during his visit, Foreign Minister H.E. Feridun H. Sinirlioğlu will comprehensively discuss with H.E. Elmar Memmedyarov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan the issues on the agenda of Turkey-Azerbaijan relations as well as regional and international developments, particularly the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.



Turkish FM will also be received by H.E. llham Aliyev, President of Azerbaijan and Prime Minister H.E. Artur Rasizade.