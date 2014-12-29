 Top
    Turkish Embassy to Azerbaijan congratulates Azerbaijani people on occassion of the New Year

    Greeting declares wish lets New Year bring peace and reconciliation

    Baku. 29 December. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish Embassy to Azerbaijan congratulated Azerbaijani people on occassion of the Solidarity Day of World Azerbaijanis and New Year. Report informs referring to information given by the Embassy, the diplomatic mission wishes the New Year to bring peace and reconciliation to Azerbaijani people.

    Also the greeting wishes brotherhood and friendship between Azerbaijan and Turkey to strenghten in New Year and peoples of two countries to live in health and prosperity. 

