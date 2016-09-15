Turkish Embassy staff visited monument to Turkish martyrs in Baku

Baku. 15 September. REPORT.AZ/ On the occasion of the 98th anniversary of Baku liberation from the Armenian Dashnaks, employees of the Turkish Embassy in Azerbaijan visited a monument to Turkish soldiers and martyrs.

Report informs, Charge d'Affaires of Turkey in Azerbaijan Meral Barlas laid a wreath before the monument and put flowers on the graves of Turkish soldiers, after which the memory of martyrs honored with a minute of silence.

Then M. Barlas signed in the book of memory. In her speech, the diplomat said that those who gave their lives in this struggle, laid a basis for strong ties between Azerbaijan and Turkey. According to her, our next generation will continue the policy of "one nation, two states".