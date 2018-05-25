 Top
    Turkish Deputy Defense Minister to arrive in Ganja today

    Şuay Alpay to take part in the events dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the ADR

    Baku. 25 May. REPORT.AZ/ Deputy Defense Minister of Turkey, Şuay Alpay will visit Ganja today.

    Report was told by ambassador of Turkey to Azerbaijan Erkan Ozoral.

    The ambassador noted that Şuay Alpay will take part in the events dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic.

    Notably, his grandfather Mohammed Gasim is a National Hero of Azerbaijan. He was a member of the ADR government in 1918 and participated in the defense of Ganja in 1920.

