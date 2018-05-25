Turkish Deputy Defense Minister to arrive in Ganja today

Baku. 25 May. REPORT.AZ/ Deputy Defense Minister of Turkey, Şuay Alpay will visit Ganja today.

Report was told by ambassador of Turkey to Azerbaijan Erkan Ozoral.

The ambassador noted that Şuay Alpay will take part in the events dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic.

Notably, his grandfather Mohammed Gasim is a National Hero of Azerbaijan. He was a member of the ADR government in 1918 and participated in the defense of Ganja in 1920.