Turkey to impose a visa regime for Azerbaijani citizens

Baku. 7 January. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey will impose a visa regime for citizens of 89 countries.

Report informs referring to the Turkish media.

According to the information, besides Azerbaijan, this country will apply visa regime for Georgia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kirgizistan, Turkmenistan, Russia, Tajikistan.

According to the information, the visa regime will come into force in June 2016.

Notably, imposing of a visa regime is one of the requirements of the European Union to Turkey.