Ambassador: Enemies of Turkey and Azerbaijan should know that we will continue supporting each other

"The friendship between Turkey and Azerbaijan is endless," Turkey's ambassador to Georgia Fatma Ceren Yazgan said.

Local bureau of Report informs that she spoke at the ceremony held in Tbilisi to commemorate the national leader of Azerbaijan, Heydar Aliyev.

She said that immortalizing of Heydar Aliyev's heritage in Azerbaijan and the continuation of his policy that aimed at country's development is very encouraging: “Turkey and Azerbaijan are strong and united states. It will continue in such a way in the future. All friends and enemies should know it. ”