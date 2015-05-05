Toralf Pilz: EU interested in settlement of all conflicts existing on its borders

Baku. 5 May. REPORT.AZ/ At the ADA University held a lecture of the head of the political, economic and information department of the EU Delegation in Azerbaijan Toralf Pilz. Report informs, in his speech T.Pilz told the students about the history of the EU and its structure.

He noted that after two world wars, European countries realized that being united, they will be able to grow faster in this connection was established the European Coal and Steel, which is then transformed into the European Union.

T.Pilz in his speech told about the benefits that accrue to the country joining the EU.

Speaking about relations between the EU and Azerbaijan, T.Pilz reminded that diplomatic relations between the two parties were established in 1996, and in 2010 with Azerbaijan were initiated talks on the association agreement.

He also said that, since the beginning of cooperation between the EU allocated 500 million Euros to Azerbaijan for various projects, and from 2007 to 2014, 72 projects were implemented: "The EU is also the largest foreign partner of Azerbaijan, which supports civil society."

After the lecture responding to a question on the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh and that the EU can do in this regard, T.Pilz said that, the decision of this issue refers to other organization - the OSCE Minsk Group, which also includes the EU member states. He also stressed that the EU can't change the situation on the ground, but is interested in resolving all the conflicts that exist at the borders of the EU.