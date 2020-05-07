The process of overcoming the corona crisis will not be fast: Russian expert

"The current situation in the world is very complicated. The COVID-19 pandemic caused a lot of negative consequences not only of a socio-economic, but also of a moral and psychological nature. All production has narrowed as much as possible. The world is experiencing a severe crisis that will be protracted."

The head of the Centre for Post-Soviet Studies, the head of the Caucasus Sector of the Institute for World Economy and International Relations of the Russian Academy of Sciences Alexander Krylov, told the Russian bureau of Report.

"The crisis affected, first of all, the energy industry, tourism, food, - in fact, everything. Now all spheres of life are in an extremely squeezed state. People have reduced their consumption as much as possible, and therefore, it will be tough to get out of this situation," - he said.

According to the expert, bilateral relations between Russia and Azerbaijan will be dictated in many respects by global processes: "The situation that is happening on the global energy market - collapse in oil prices and lower demand, will continue for quite some time. Therefore, it is important for Russia and Azerbaijan to diversify their economies as much as possible. Of course, if it is possible to carry out this diversification and thereby build up our bilateral economic ties, it would be useful both for Azerbaijan and Russia."

"The way our countries out of the crisis will depend on how quickly the world comes out of it. The process will not be fast. It’s clear that the process will take several years,” - Krylov concluded.