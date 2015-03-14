 Top
    The official visit of the President of Pakistan to Azerbaijan ended

    At the airport, Pakistani President and his spouse accompanied by the Vice-Premier Ali Ahmadov and other state officials

    Baku. 14 March. REPORT.AZ/ On March 14, the official visit of the President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussein to the Republic of Azerbaijan ended.

    Report informs, Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with state flags of two countries, in honor of the distinguished guest lined a guard of honor.

    At the airport, the Pakistani President Mamnoon Hussein and his spouse Mehmooda Mamnoon accompanied by the Vice-Premier of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Ahmadov and other state officials.

