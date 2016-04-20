The EU welcomes Leyla and Arif Yunus allowed to travel to the Netherlands

Baku. 20 April. REPORT.AZ/ The spokesperson ofthe EU External Action Service, Maya Kosyanchich has issued a statement on leaving Azerbaijan for the Netherlands by the Director of the "Peace and Democracy Institute" Leyla Yunus and her husband Arif Yunus.

Report informs, the statement says: "The compassionate decision of the Azerbaijani authorities to allow the Yunus' to leave the country further contributes to the enhancement of relations between the European Union and Azerbaijan. We continue to call for the full release and rehabilitation of all those currently imprisoned or under restricted movement in Azerbaijan on political grounds, in line with Azerbaijan's international commitments."