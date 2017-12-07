The 24th OSCE Ministerial Council meeting starts in Vienna

Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ The 24th OSCE Ministerial Council meeting has today started in Vienna, Austria.

Report informs, more than 40 foreign ministers, including Azerbaijani foreign minister Elmar Mammadyarov are attending the event.

OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and Austrian foreign minister Sebastian Kurz opened the meeting.

OSCE foreign ministers will focus on efforts to settle existing conflicts in the OSCE area, strengthening the OSCE’s capacities in crisis management, as well as empowering the OSCE to effectively address new global challenges.

The event will also set the course for the future work of the OSCE with Italy taking over the chairmanship on January 1, 2018.