Tbilisi mulls coordination of Azerbaijani and Georgian borders security

Tbilisi. 20 February. REPORT.AZ/ Bilateral meeting launched in Tbilisi on February 20 in the framework of "Project for Better Coordination of Protection of the Land Border Between Azerbaijan and Georgia".

Georgia Bureau of Report News Agency informs, the meeting was attended by senior officials of Azerbaijani and Georgian state border services, other relevant and international organizations.

Mainly bilateral and multilateral cooperation in cross-border crimes investigation is being discussed.

Soltan Hadiyev, expert on work with law-enforcement agencies of the "Project for Better Coordinationof Protection of theLand Border Between Azerbaijan and Georgia" told reporters that main purpose is to exchange views on investigation process and procedures of cross-border crimes, learn advanced experience of the European Union countries in this field and discuss its use in the national legislation and activity.

According to him, experts of the International Center for Migration Policy Development will assist the countries in this area. The participants will attend presentations of the centre and learn international experience.