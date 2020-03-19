 Top

Swiss Embassy in Azerbaijan suspends visa issuance until June

Due to the current situation relating to the Coronavirus outbreak, the issuance of all Schengen, as well as a national visa for Switzerland, is suspended until 15.06.2020, except in minimal cases. Diplomatic service informs acceptance of documents for a permit before the mentioned date will be carried out only in an exceptional case.

Coronavirus originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December last year and has already claimed 8,982 lives across the world. Meanwhile, as many as 85,769 people have recovered.

On February 11, the World Health Organization (WHO) named the infection COVID-19 and, on March 11, declared it a pandemic.

