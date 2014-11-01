 Top
    Close photo mode

    ​Strasbourg to host conference under the auspices of Azerbaijani Chairmanship in Council of Europe

    Conference dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the CE Anti-Doping Convention

    Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ Conference celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Council of Europe  Anti-Doping Convention will be held on November 4 in Strasbourg, Report informs citing the press service of  the CoE. The event is organized under the auspices of the Azerbaijani Chairmanship of the Committee of Ministers of Council of Europe.

    Deputy Secretary General Gabriella Battaini-Dragoni will open the conference. Participants will consider challenges in the fight against doping in sport. Director General of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) David Howman, president of the International Institute for Human Rights and former President of the ECHR, Jean-Paul Costa are among the keynote speakers.

    Azerbaijan took the chairmanship of the Committee of Ministers of the CoE in May and will complete it in November.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi