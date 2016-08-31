Steinmeier: OSCE's role in Karabakh conflict settlement is more important than ever

Baku. 31 August. REPORT.AZ/ All major current issues on the agenda will be discussed at the informal Council of the OSCE Foreign Ministers.

Report informs referring to the Russian RIA Novosti, the OSCE Chairman, Foreign Minister of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier said.

"In the current crisis-ridden world, the OSCE's role is probably more important than ever - in regard to crisis management in the east of Ukraine, Transnistria, Nagorno-Karabakh and other conflicts in Europe. As well as in regard maintenance of the peace and security", he said.

The meeting will be held on September 1 in Potsdam (Germany).

Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Elmar Mammadyarov will also attend the meeting.