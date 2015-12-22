Speaker of Turkish parliament: We have fraternal and strategic cooperation with Azerbaijan

Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/ "It has become a tradition that after the appointment to high office, we make first visit to Azerbaijan".

Report informs, it was stated by the chairman of the Turkish parliament, Ismail Kahraman, at a dinner party in his honor at the Turkish Embassy to Azerbaijan.

According to him, there is a fraternal and strategic cooperation between the two countries. He noted that he visited the grave of Azerbaijani and Turkish martyrs that are buried next to each other:

"I am confident that we will move forward."

Speaking about economic relations, the speaker said that the two countries aim to increase the level of investment up to 15 bln USD.In addition, 2665 Turkish businessmen work in Azerbaijan which have implemented a number of important large-scale projects in Azerbaijan."