Speaker of National Council of Slovakia to visit Azerbaijan

Baku. 9 August. REPORT.AZ/ Speaker of the National Council of the Slovak Republic Andrej Danko to visit Azerbaijan in autumn, State Secretaryof the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic Lukáš Parízek said in an exclusive interview with Report.

"The EU - Azerbaijan cooperation is intensive and regular visits of high-level delegations of the EU to Baku will continue. Regarding the Slovak delegations, we are currently working on the official visit of the Speaker of the National Council of the Slovak Republic Andrej Danko to Baku in late autumn 2016", - Lukáš Parízek said.