Speaker of Latvian Saeima: Great potential to develop economic ties with Azerbaijan

Baku. 4 October. REPORT.AZ/ "I was in Baku 10 years ago and today is my historic visit. I feel right at home."

Report informs, Speaker of the Latvian Saeima Inara Murniece told reporters.

She noted that during the visit she discussed issues of economy and policy at the meetings with officials of the Azerbaijan: "However, cultural relations are very important. Contacts between people are necessary for understanding each other. If these connections are strong, then economy and business will also grow. Our political relations at excellent level, but there is a potential for development and economic relations."

Talking about what needs to be done for the development of economic relations, I. Murnietse said that Latvia, as a country located in the middle of the other Baltic countries, has much to offer. She added that a lot depends on the business circles: "Latvia is interested in development of these relations. Taking advantage of all the opportunities it is necessary to develop them."

She also expressed her admiration about the development of Baku and how the historical heritage of the city is preserved.