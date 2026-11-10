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    South Caucasus experts discuss prospects for co-op with Japan in Tokyo

    Foreign policy
    • 10 November, 2026
    • 14:13
    South Caucasus experts discuss prospects for co-op with Japan in Tokyo

    Representatives from Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Georgia took part in a roundtable discussion titled Geopolitical Prospects for Japan and the South Caucasus Region.

    According to Report, citing Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which organized the event, the meeting took place in Tokyo on October 29 as part of a program for inviting experts from South Caucasus countries, held from October 28 to 30.

    According to the ministry, the program aims to support stability and independent development in the South Caucasus, a region of strategic geopolitical importance, as well as strengthen Japan's relations with countries in the region.

    Yoko Hirose, a professor at Keio University, also participated in the roundtable.

    Participants discussed the challenges and prospects for ensuring peace and stability in the South Caucasus, opportunities to strengthen regional connectivity and economic development, and prospects for expanding cooperation between Japan and countries in the region.

    In addition, the invited experts visited the Sasakawa Peace Foundation's Mediation Support Center, where they exchanged views with its representatives and took part in other events.

    Azerbaijan was represented at the meeting by Ahmad Alili, Director of the Caucasus Policy Analysis Centre; Armenia by Areg Kochinyan, President of the Armenian Council; and Georgia by Jaba Meskhishvili, Associate Professor at Ilia State University and Head of the Japan Center.

    Roundtable discussion South Caucasus Azerbaijan Armenia Georgia Japan
    Tokioda Azərbaycan, erməni və gürcü ekspertləri Yaponiya ilə əməkdaşlıq perspektivlərini müzakirə ediblər
    Эксперты из Азербайджана, Армении и Грузии обсудили в Токио перспективы сотрудничества с Японией
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