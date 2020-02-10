СIS mission: Elections will promote further reforms in Azerbaijan

© Sultana Ahmadbayli https://report.az/storage/news/334dc2c1a27809415c8a31a9a6ff1c36/c3e9b8fc-f527-46e7-a4a4-d46e41a8746f_292.jpg

"Snap parliamentary elections have become a remarkable step towards the intensification and continuation of reforms in Azerbaijan," Report quotes head of CIS Observation Mission Viktor Guminsky as saying.

"The elections were held under national law; they were competitive, free, and consistent with the principles of democratic elections. The CEC prepared for the elections consistently and coherently and created all conditions for voters and commissions," Guminsky said.

According to him, the observation mission had full access to information and materials regarding the elections.

"All polling stations were fully ready for the elections. We regard a large number of candidates as a positive element since people had an alternative. "