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    Siemens Energy: Europe should see Azerbaijan as energy hub connecting regions

    Foreign policy
    • 06 October, 2026
    • 10:43
    Siemens Energy: Europe should see Azerbaijan as energy hub connecting regions

    Azerbaijan can play a uniquely important role in developing new energy links between Europe, the South Caucasus and Central Asia, Frederik Doye, Senior Vice President and head of Siemens Energy's European operations, said at the German-Azerbaijani Conference on Connectivity in Baku, Report informs.

    According to Doye, Europe is reassessing its economic, industrial and energy partnerships amid changes in supply chains, the emergence of new trade routes and the growing importance of energy security.

    He noted that cooperation between Germany and Azerbaijan is already producing tangible results. More than 250 German companies currently operate in Azerbaijan, while bilateral trade amounts to around 1.7 billion euros annually, he said.

    Doye stressed that bilateral cooperation is gradually expanding beyond traditional energy trade to include logistics, technology, industry and renewable energy.

    "Many still primarily perceive Azerbaijan as an energy producer. I believe Europe should increasingly see Azerbaijan as something more - an energy hub connecting regions," Doye said.

    He noted that Azerbaijan's location at the intersection of Europe, the South Caucasus, Central Asia and the Caspian region creates opportunities to connect emerging renewable energy sources with European consumers.

    According to Doye, in this new energy landscape, Azerbaijan can become an important link between the regions and make a significant contribution to Europe's energy security.

    Siemens Frederik Doye Siemens Energy Azerbaijan-Germany relations
    "Siemens Energy": Avropa Azərbaycanı enerji qovşağı kimi görməlidir
    Siemens Energy: Европа должна видеть в Азербайджане энергетический связующий центр
    44 - Tezliklə
    44 - Tezliklə

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