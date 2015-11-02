Shahin Mustafayev visited Romanian Embassy in Baku

Baku. 2 November. REPORT.AZ/ On November 2, 2015 Minister of Economy and Industry of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Co-chair of Joint Commission for trade-economic relations and scientific-technical cooperation between the Government of Romania and the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan, H.E. Mr. Shahin Mustafayev, visited Embassy of Romania in Baku and signed in the Book of Condolences opened in relation to the tragic incident that took place on the 30th of October in Bucharest, in which 30 persons lost their lives.

H.E. Mr. Shahin Mustafayev transmitted on behalf of the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan sincere condolences and deep sorrow to the families of the victims and the Romanian people.

Ambassador of <st1:country-region w:st="on">Romania H.E. Mr. Daniel Cristian Ciobanu expressed gratitude to the Minister for the visit and condolence message.

Ambassadors of foreign countries accredited in Baku also signed today in the Book of Condolences opened by Embassy of Romania.