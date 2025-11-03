Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Serbian Chief of General Staff to attend victory parade in Baku – EXCLUSIVE

    Foreign policy
    • 03 November, 2025
    • 15:06
    General Milan Mojsilović, Chief of the General Staff of the Serbian Armed Forces, will participate in the parade to be held in Baku on the occasion of the fifth anniversary of Victory Day, Report informs, citing a reliable source.

    Mojsilović will arrive in Baku in the coming days and will represent his country at the ceremonial military parade on November 8.

    Serbia Victory Parade Milan Mojsilović Azerbaijan Victory Day
    Serbiyanın Baş Qərargah rəisi Bakıdakı Qələbə paradına gələcək – EKSKLÜZİV
    Начальник Генштаба Сербии прибудет на парад Победы в Баку - ЭКСКЛЮЗИВ

