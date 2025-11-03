Serbian Chief of General Staff to attend victory parade in Baku – EXCLUSIVE
Foreign policy
- 03 November, 2025
- 15:06
General Milan Mojsilović, Chief of the General Staff of the Serbian Armed Forces, will participate in the parade to be held in Baku on the occasion of the fifth anniversary of Victory Day, Report informs, citing a reliable source.
Mojsilović will arrive in Baku in the coming days and will represent his country at the ceremonial military parade on November 8.
Latest News
16:39
Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry congratulates PanamaForeign policy
16:34
Turkish FM to visit AzerbaijanForeign policy
16:31
Part of medieval tower near Colosseum collapses during renovation in RomeOther countries
16:26
Photo
When steel comes alive: "Baku Steel Art 2025" exhibition opens in BakuBusiness
16:20
Media: Türkiye has no plans to open its border with Armenia yetRegion
16:10
UK delivers more Storm Shadow cruise missiles to UkraineOther countries
15:56
Grigoryan mulls TRIPP with EC repRegion
15:43
Kazakhstan honors ambassador to Azerbaijan with Order of KurmetForeign policy
15:41