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    Serbian ambassador awarded Azerbaijan's Dostlug Order

    Foreign policy
    • 10 November, 2026
    • 13:51
    Serbian ambassador awarded Azerbaijan's Dostlug Order

    Dragan Vladisavljević, Serbia's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Azerbaijan, has been awarded the Dostlug (Friendship) Order.

    According to Report, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov presented the award to the ambassador.

    The ambassador was awarded the Dostlug Order by the President of Azerbaijan in recognition of his contributions to the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Serbia and received a congratulatory message.

    The ambassador expressed his deep gratitude for receiving the prestigious award, describing it as a reflection of the high value placed on relations between the two countries.

    Dostlug Order Jeyhun Bayramov Dragan Vladisavljevic Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry (MFA)
    Serbiya səfirinə "Dostluq" ordeni təqdim olunub
    Послу Сербии в Азербайджане вручили орден "Достлуг"
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