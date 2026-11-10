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Dragan Vladisavljević, Serbia's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Azerbaijan, has been awarded the Dostlug (Friendship) Order.

According to Report, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov presented the award to the ambassador.

The ambassador was awarded the Dostlug Order by the President of Azerbaijan in recognition of his contributions to the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Serbia and received a congratulatory message.

The ambassador expressed his deep gratitude for receiving the prestigious award, describing it as a reflection of the high value placed on relations between the two countries.