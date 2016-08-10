State Secretary: Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovak Republic has long-term interest in opening of Embassy in Azerbaijan

Baku. 10 August. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan is an important political player in South Caucasus, its economy represents almost 80 percent of regional GD and Baku is a key partner of EU in the area of energy security and energy infrastructure projects.". This was said by State Secretary of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Slovak Republic Lukas Parizek in his exclusive interview with Report.

According to him, the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic has long-term interest in the opening of the Embassy in Azerbaijan.

“Bilateral relations between Slovakia and Azerbaijan are friendly and trouble-free. However, there is a significant unused potential in the sphere of economic ties and trade. Slovak Republic has strong interest in the intensification of mutual political dialogue, completing the legal and contractual basis, as well as development of economic relations between our countries. We see the biggest opportunities in energy, modernization of the transport infrastructure, production cooperation, as well as in agriculture and tourism” – he stated.