 Top
    Close photo mode

    Secretary General of the Council of Europe welcomes court's decision on Ilgar Mammadov’s release

    Baku. 13 August. REPORT.AZ / Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Thorbjørn Jagland has welcomed the decision by Sheki Court of Appeal on release of Ilgar Mammadov, chairman of the REAL movement.

    Report informs, it is told in the statement of the Secretary General of the Council of Europe.

    "News that the Shaki Court of Appeal in Azerbaijan today ordered the release of prominent human rights defender Ilgar Mammadov after more than five years in prison is to be welcomed",  the statement of T. Jagland said.

    Today Sheki Court of Appeal has held a meeting сhaired by judge Gunduz Abbasov on the appeal of the convicted chairman of REAL Party, Ilgar Mammadov.

    The process has made decision on release of I. Mammadov. According to the decision, the rest part of his sentence was replaced with a conditional sentence.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi