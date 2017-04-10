Secretary General of Italian Foreign Ministry to visit Azerbaijan

Baku. 9 April. REPORT.AZ/ Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Ambassador Elisabetta Belloni on April 11 will be in Baku on a working visit.
Report was told in the Italian Embassy in Azerbaijan, in Baku E. Belloni will hold a number of high-level meetings at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Political dialogue, the state and perspectives of the bilateral relationship, energy issues and cooperation within international organizations will be among the topics.
Şamil ƏlibəyliNews Author