Secretary General of Italian Foreign Ministry to visit Azerbaijan

Baku. 9 April. REPORT.AZ/ Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Ambassador Elisabetta Belloni on April 11 will be in Baku on a working visit.

Report was told in the Italian Embassy in Azerbaijan, in Baku E. Belloni will hold a number of high-level meetings at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Political dialogue, the state and perspectives of the bilateral relationship, energy issues and cooperation within international organizations will be among the topics.