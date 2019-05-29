Russian ombudsman: We had no information about Fuad Abbasov's detention

"We will thoroughly study the issue of the detention of Azerbaijani journalist Fuad Abbasov and will try to visit him," Russia's Ombudsman Tatyana Moskalkova told Report's Russian bureau.

“Nobody addressed us about Fuad Abbasov's detention. Before your inquiry, we didn’t have any information about the detention of an Azerbaijani journalist in Moscow. We are very sensitive to such situations and keep them under control.

"We will thoroughly study this issue and will try to visit him in places of detention or with the help of our office or human rights ombudsman in the city of Moscow," Moskalkova said.

In turn, Fuad Abbasov’s lawyer, Teyyub Sharifov, told Report that Fuad's deportation was postponed indefinitely, because a complaint was filed with the court of upper instance.

"We filed an appeal to the regional court of Moscow against the Khimki city court decision on Fuad Abbasov's deportation. The date of the preliminary court hearing has not yet been set. After considering this complaint, the court will decide on the legality of Fuad's deportation to Azerbaijan," the lawyer said.

On May 16, Azerbaijani journalist Fuad Abbasov was arrested in Khimki, accused of violating migration laws. The journalist is currently in Korolyov at the temporary detention center for foreign citizens.