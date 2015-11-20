Russian Minister of Education and Science: We observe a growing interest in our educational institutions

Baku. 20 November. REPORT.AZ/ "We observe a growing interest in our higher education institutions, students, scientists to cooperate."

Report informs, Russian Minister of Education and Science, Dmitry Livanov said in Baku.

According to him, the establishment of the Association of higher educational institutions of Russia and Azerbaijan aims at creating a legal framework for cooperation in the field of education.

"It is very important that the rectors of the leading universities of the Russian Federation met with their colleagues in Baku and discussed practical issues of cooperation", - he said.

The Minister pointed out that in the framework of the association programs of collaborative research, implementation of programs of academic exchange would be implemented.

He expressed confidence that soon the association would start the implementation of specific cooperation projects.